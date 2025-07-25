Friday, July 25, 2025 | 11:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Supreme Court's ruling muddies debate on Indy dog population control

Supreme Court's ruling muddies debate on Indy dog population control

Loving or hating dogs is beside the point. For the good of both people and animals, the Indy population needs to be controlled

Stray dogs
premium

What this case has unwittingly revealed is the outright abdication of responsibility of municipal authorities around India towards the Indy population. | Photo: Unsplash.com

Kanika Datta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 11:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Earlier this month, a two-judge Bench of the Supreme Court advised a Noida resident who had complained of being harassed for feeding stray dogs to feed them in her home or open a shelter. Predictably, responses to these passing comments — which the frenzied social media world mistakenly interpreted as a judgment — revealed the deep fault lines over the issue of stray dogs. In India, you are either a dog lover or hater, with no scope for mutual comprehension. In fact, the barrage of uninformed comment from both sides of the divide following this “advice” from the apex court
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Supreme Court Dogs Animals BS Opinion
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon