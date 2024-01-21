Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Survival and growth of FPOs

The advantages of the FPOs have been borne out and quantified by a study conducted by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) in 2020-21 and 2021-22

TENANT, farmer
Premium

Surinder Sud
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2024 | 10:36 PM IST
With around 7,600 farmer producer organisations (FPOs) having already come up, the government’s target of extending their tally to 10,000 by 2024 seems within reach. This would be a significant achievement, considering the usefulness of these unique business enterprises for the member-farmers. The FPOs have been found to boost farmers’ income by enabling them to get higher prices for their produce and procuring inputs and services at lower costs, thanks largely to enhanced bargaining power and economies of scale, as also value-addition of the products. However, the long-term socioeconomic impact of these institutions on rural economy would depend on how
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Nabard plans to raise Rs 5,000 crore through green bonds in H2FY24

Nabard appoints Goverdhan Rawat, Ajay Kumar Sood as Dy Managing Directors

Nabard raises Rs 1,041 crore through India's first social impact bond

Basel-III rules to give Nabard room to double balance sheet from April 2024

Nabard withdraws Rs 5,000 cr bond issue over high yield bids for coupon

Reconfiguration of global trade and FDI

Buyer not bound by one-sided contract

How technology is changing the office: Cubicle to wall colours and lighting

Govt needs to expand reach of Indian epics like Ramayana

Small, big & systemically important banks

Topics : BS Opinion Farming Agriculture NABARD

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2024 | 10:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEICSI CSEET Results 2024 NiftyICC Under 19 World Cup 2024Ram Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon