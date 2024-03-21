Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sustaining rapid growth is challenging

India's goal of Viksit 2047 requires both luck and clearly outlined plans and policies

economic growth
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Shankar Acharya
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 10:30 PM IST
In recent months, we have heard a great deal about India becoming a developed country by 2047 (Viksit 2047). It is certainly a very worthwhile objective, which connotes not just economic development but many other dimensions of overall societal development. Even within the narrow dimension of economic development, there is much debate and ambiguity about what constitutes a developed economy. As a first approximation, some have taken this to mean a “high income country”, as defined by contemporary World Bank categorisation of nations according to per capita income. From this perspective, it would mean nations with a minimum per capita
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail extended: Check station, tickets details here

Noida-Ghaziabad metro link to integrate Rapid Rail; check details here

Future strategy is all about sustaining this growth: L&T Finance CEO

HDFC Securities sees BSE sustaining 3 times gains on derivatives boost

What is sustaining the flow of IPOs, defying equity market turbulence?

Back to office, everyone

A big defeat for Big Tech

Governance: On the path of progress

Nationalism and democracy

Merger musings

Topics : BS Opinion India Economic growth Indian Economy Chief Economic Advisor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 10:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEOnePlus 12rHardik PandyaIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon