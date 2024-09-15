Sustaining the cotton revolution is vital for the textile sector's growth

A consistent downtrend in cotton yield over the past decade is a clear indication that the cotton revolution, triggered by the introduction of gene-altered and pest-protected Bt-cotton hybrids in 2002, has withered away. Though this can be attributed to several factors, notably the emergence of new pests and diseases, the prime reason seems to be the government’s imprudent policy regarding genetically modified (GM) crops, which has thwarted the much-needed regular flow of new and upgraded seeds to replace the outmoded ones. Most of the initial GM cotton hybrids, containing the pest-killer gene borrowed from the soil-dwelling bacteria