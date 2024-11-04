Business Standard
Home / Opinion / Columns / Tackling NCR's air pollution needs sustainable focus, not quick fixes

Tackling NCR's air pollution needs sustainable focus, not quick fixes

Delhi and its neighbours - Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab - point fingers at one another. Stubble burning by farmers, vehicular emissions, and construction work are all blamed

air pollution, AQI
Premium

Photo: PTI

Prosenjit Datta
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 10:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

For over two decades now, the National Capital Region’s (NCR’s) air pollution and alarming Air Quality Index (AQI) numbers have consistently garnered attention by October each year. The media carries front-page reports and television discussions. Hospitals report a sharp spike in pulmonary diseases. And reports on the most polluted global cities sees Delhi take the top spot.
 
Politicians get into the act, squabble over the possible causes of air pollution and play the blame game. Delhi and its neighbours — Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab — point fingers at one another. Stubble burning by farmers, vehicular emissions, and construction work
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Delhi-NCR air pollution

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon