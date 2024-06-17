Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tackling rising heatwaves in cities

As Singapore, New York and Melbourne have shown, cities can mitigate the impact of heatwaves if they have the will to create green infrastructure

heatwave, india gate heat, summer
Premium

Amit KapoorBibek Debroy
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 9:45 PM IST
May 2024 has been particularly severe for India, as the country endured one of the harshest heatwaves in recent memory. Temperatures were reported to be 1.5 degrees Celsius higher than ever recorded. The climate crisis, exacerbated by El Niño, has pushed temperatures to unbearable levels, resulting in fatalities and highlighting the urgent need for climate-resilient and smart solutions across all sectors to prevent more damage.

As the global urban population grows, more people are exposed to extreme weather conditions, which disproportionately affect vulnerable and marginalised communities. According to a study conducted by C40 (Cities Climate Leadership Group), a coalition of 96
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Climate Change Heatwaves Green Infrastructure BS Opinion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 9:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUGC NET Exam Day GuidelinesKanchanjunga Express Accident LIVELatest News LIVEHyundai Motor India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon