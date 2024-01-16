Taiwan's elections and the Indo-Pacific

Taiwan elections are over, and Lai Ching-te, the candidate of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), is the winner, though by a thin margin. He won about 40 per cent of the vote, while the rival candidate, Hou Yu-ih, from the Kuomintang (KMT) party, won 33 per cent. The surprise was the unusual 26 per cent of the vote garnered by Ko Wen-je of a relatively new party, the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), set up only in 2019.

Despite the narrow margin of victory, the DPP has achieved a historical first of winning three presidential elections in a row since