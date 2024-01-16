Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Taiwan's elections and the Indo-Pacific

The diplomatic responses to Lai Ching-te's victory underscore the challenge and importance of maintaining the status quo in the region

election, world election, global election
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Shyam Saran
6 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 10:30 PM IST
Taiwan elections are over, and Lai Ching-te, the candidate of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), is the winner, though by a thin margin. He won about 40 per cent of the vote, while the rival candidate, Hou Yu-ih, from the Kuomintang (KMT) party, won 33 per cent. The surprise was the unusual 26 per cent of the vote garnered by Ko Wen-je of a relatively new party, the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), set up only in 2019.

Despite the narrow margin of victory, the DPP has achieved a historical first of winning three presidential elections in a row since
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Behind the 'Global South'

Asiad 2023 India vs China football highlights: China thrashes India 5-1

The Indo-Pacific power play

State Assembly polls LIVE: Campaigning to end today at 6 pm in Rajasthan

State Assembly polls LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi to hold rally in Churu today

The merger drama in television

Mutual funds' growing heft

A performance appraisal of IBC

Reorienting policy towards West Asia, chasing the Hindu vote at home

Red Sea crisis may nudge US buyers to source goods from East Asia

Topics : Taiwan Elections Indo pacific BS Opinion China GDP growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 10:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePOCO X6 5G SeriesJio Republic Day OfferAnimal Movie OTT ReleaseDelhi Air QualityTop Investment OptionsDelhi Airport Flight StatusBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon