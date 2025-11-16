Take Trump at his word, and finalise a trade deal before tariffs hurt

American President Donald Trump’s commitment to tariffs as a tool of executive power cannot be doubted. During a long career in the public eye, first as a businessman, then a television celebrity, and finally as a politician, he has always demonstrated his belief in trade restrictions and tariff walls. This is perhaps a product of his coming of age in the nervous decade of the 1980s, when Japan appeared to permanently threaten the United States’ (US’) dominance of the world economy. In 1987, he took out a full-page advertisement in numerous national newspapers, demanding tariffs on Japan; in 1989, he