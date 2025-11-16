Sunday, November 16, 2025 | 09:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Take Trump at his word, and finalise a trade deal before tariffs hurt

Take Trump at his word, and finalise a trade deal before tariffs hurt

A trade deal with the US is both possible and essential - and so is one with Europe

US tariffs, Trump tariffs
premium

Trump’s tariff push is here to stay, making it imperative for India to secure concessions through swift negotiations and strategic compromises to protect export-driven sectors. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Mihir S Sharma
6 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 9:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

American President Donald Trump’s commitment to tariffs as a tool of executive power cannot be doubted. During a long career in the public eye, first as a businessman, then a television celebrity, and finally as a politician, he has always demonstrated his belief in trade restrictions and tariff walls. This is perhaps a product of his coming of age in the nervous decade of the 1980s, when Japan appeared to permanently threaten the United States’ (US’) dominance of the world economy. In 1987, he took out a full-page advertisement in numerous national newspapers, demanding tariffs on Japan; in 1989, he
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Donald Trump US tariffs Trade deal US India relations BS Opinion US Supreme Court
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon