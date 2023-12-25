Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Tapping the many Indias

India's massive consumer market represents one of the biggest open market opportunities in the world. Yet the confusion that grips marketers - local and global - refuses to go

Indian market, indian economy, consumer sentiment
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Indrajit Gupta
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 9:39 PM IST
The last instalment of “Strategic Intent” this year is an opportune moment as any to review and reflect some of the themes that surfaced in this column and some new ones as well — which provide clues on what to expect in 2024.
 
India’s massive consumer market represents one of the biggest open market opportunities in the world. We’ve known this for the past 10 years and more. Yet the confusion that grips marketers — local and global — refuses to go.
 
Chasing Zudio: With apparel and lifestyle brand Zudio, Noel Tata’s Trent showed the courage to step out of
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Spotify to restrict features in free tier to boost subscriptions in India

Disney searching options for Star: A history of its investments in India

Relief to Disney+ Hotstar from Madras high court in Google billing matter

Kohli helps Disney+Hotstar break Jio Cinemas viewership record of FIFA WC

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

Will Trump be on the ballot?

The capital gains tax conundrum

Kharge as PM candidate: A pre-election gambit

Trade challenges in 2023: India relatively steady amid global slowdown

The groundwater reality

Topics : BS Opinion consumer market Disney India Spotify

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 9:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesPaytm LayoffsLatest News LiveMerry Christmas 2023 WishesJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualitySerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon