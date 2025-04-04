Friday, April 04, 2025 | 11:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Tariff tantrums and geopolitical turbulence: Shifting India-China ties

Tariff tantrums and geopolitical turbulence: Shifting India-China ties

The US was already losing its economic heft to China, even with respect to its treaty allies and partners in Asia

India china, India, China
Premium

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Shyam Saran
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 11:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The US, under President Donald Trump, has declared a new Liberation Day on April 2, when he imposed a slew of “reciprocal” tariffs on all US trade partners. While these tariffs and their economic and commercial impacts on the US and the global economy are being examined threadbare, the geopolitical consequences of the underlying thinking behind this latest US move deserve closer scrutiny.
 
Mr Trump’s “tariff tantrum” risks decoupling the US from the rest of the world, making it a diminished power and creating spaces in the geopolitical landscape for other substantial powers to expand their agency and influence. Make
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion China Trump tariffs

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon