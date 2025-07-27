Sunday, July 27, 2025 | 09:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Tariffs create the wrong jobs: Should US really be making T-shirts, shoes?

Tariffs create the wrong jobs: Should US really be making T-shirts, shoes?

It should be noted that most developing countries that have sought to negotiate Mr Trump's threatened tariff rates downwards have had limited success

US TARIFFS, RETAIL
premium

Some low-margin sectors might well be able to scale up US production to a degree. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Mihir S Sharma Mumbai
6 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 9:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

It is now abundantly clear that United States (US) President Donald Trump does indeed believe that a higher baseline of tariffs is necessary for his country’s success. They may not reach the exalted heights that he threatened in his famous press conference in early April, when he held up a chart with illogical and inexplicably high tariff rates attached. 
Only a fraction of those threats from Mr Trump have come into effect. But the Yale Budget Lab nevertheless calculates that US consumers now face an overall effective tariff rate of over 20 per cent — the highest in more than
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Donald Trump Trump tariffs US trade policy trade deficit BS Opinion
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon