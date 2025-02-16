Business Standard

Sunday, February 16, 2025 | 11:50 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Task before new boards: Boosting India's global standing in key commodities

Task before new boards: Boosting India's global standing in key commodities

The Indian turmeric industry, however, needs to brace itself up to capitalise on the emerging opportunities in the world bazaar in the face of escalating competition from several new players

Turmeric
Premium

A twenty-year dispute ended with a $19 billion judgment against all the country’s telecom companies, including those that have shuttered since the case began.

Surinder Sud
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2025 | 11:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Barely two weeks after launching the National Turmeric Board to make India the global hub of this multi-utility spice, the government proposed, in the 2025-26 Budget, setting up a similar board for makhana (fox nut), a relatively neglected aquatic agro-product that is gaining popularity the world over as a superfood. With these two new boards, the count of commodity boards in the country swells to seven. The five pre-existing boards are looking after the sectoral interests of coffee, tea, rubber, tobacco, and spices. These statutory, yet autonomous, bodies are mandated primarily to promote the production, post-harvest processing, value-addition, marketing, and
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Markets commodities

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon