Task before new boards: Boosting India's global standing in key commodities

Barely two weeks after launching the National Turmeric Board to make India the global hub of this multi-utility spice, the government proposed, in the 2025-26 Budget, setting up a similar board for makhana (fox nut), a relatively neglected aquatic agro-product that is gaining popularity the world over as a superfood. With these two new boards, the count of commodity boards in the country swells to seven. The five pre-existing boards are looking after the sectoral interests of coffee, tea, rubber, tobacco, and spices. These statutory, yet autonomous, bodies are mandated primarily to promote the production, post-harvest processing, value-addition, marketing, and