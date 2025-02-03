Business Standard

Monday, February 03, 2025 | 11:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / Task cut out for MPC after Budget's consumption boost as RBI decision nears

Task cut out for MPC after Budget's consumption boost as RBI decision nears

But monetary policy decisions are complex and there is merit in assessing the "right time" while weighing the cost and benefits of such moves

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
Premium

Reserve Bank of India (Photo: Reuters)

Sakshi Gupta
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 11:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The budget has done its job. The big ask was for a consumption boost, and the finance minister delivered. Now, it’s the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) turn to chime in.  
The central bank is widely expected to cut the policy rate this week, the first such move in almost four years. The chorus for a rate cut stems from the need to boost mass consumption, rekindle animal spirits in the corporate sector, and jump start the investment cycle. With inflation showing signs of moderation and the path towards 4 per cent becoming visible, the space for the RBI to
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Reserve Bank of India Union Budget Central bank monetary policy Trump tariffs

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon