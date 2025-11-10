Tata storm blows over? Dominant shareholder holds the legal edge

The Tata group has been in the news again for the wrong reasons. A fight has broken out between a Tata family scion, Noel Tata, and a few individuals in positions of authority in the group.

The boards of two important trusts of the Tata family — the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust (Tata Trusts) — are said to be riven by differences between a group led by Noel Tata and another group in which Mehli Mistry, a relative of Noel Tata’s, is prominent. Now, we learn that Mehli Mistry, until