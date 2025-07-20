Tech in sports empowers athletes and fans with emerging innovations

Emerging technologies are changing the world of sports. While athletes are benefiting from improved feedback on performance, fan engagement is being enhanced with immersive experiences.

The National Sports Policy 2025, announced early this month, focuses on new tools for improving all categories. It wants to “leverage emerging technologies, including AI [artificial intelligence] and data analytics, for performance tracking, research, and programme implementation.” The policy says the country must encourage the adoption of sports science, medicine, and technology to boost athletic performance.

Indian industry is matching the ambition of policymakers. The sports-tech industry is expected to grow at a compounded annual