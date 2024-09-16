Tech's storytelling evolution: From bit roles to key element in filmmaking

A fter years of flirting with it and embellishing it, is technology about to overwhelm storytelling?

IMAX, an immersive screen experience designed in the sixties, was used largely by museums and to make natural history documentaries. After an investment banking firm he ran with a partner acquired IMAX in 1994, lawyer/entrepreneur Richard Gelfond, now chief executive officer, came on board. It was almost impossible to get mainstream studios and theatre chains to use the technology that was wonderful to watch movies on, but was clunky and expensive. In 2001, an in-house algorithm that allowed reformatting regular films