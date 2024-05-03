Tech’s territorial ambitions

Civil society activists often complain about gated communities (GCs). GC residents insulate themselves, and set up infrastructure and facilities far exceeding those of surrounding neighbourhoods. This may include gyms, swimming pools, tennis courts, squash courts, etc., in addition to 24x7 security, water, power and internet. The contrasts are stunning in places like Gurugram, where it is common to see buffaloes milked on a dirt track outside the gates of a GC with layout transplanted straight from Florida.

GCs have low voter turnouts. Once you have installed your own power, water and security, you don’t need to interface much with local