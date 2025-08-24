The $4.8 bn surge in India's insurance broking amid sector transformation

Much like our economy, the insurance industry is in the throes of intense transformation. With projected growth rates that are higher than the global average, the recent introduction of 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) and proactive policies of the regulator, the sector is witnessing significant action.

The industry is expected to grow by 123 per cent by 2030 contributing to a potential penetration increase of five per cent.

Gross written premiums (GWPs) are expected to surge to ₹25 trillion from ₹11.2 trillion in 2024, assuming a few structural shifts. However, for accessible, affordable and comprehensive universal insurance to