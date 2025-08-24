Sunday, August 24, 2025 | 10:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
The $4.8 bn surge in India's insurance broking amid sector transformation

The $4.8 bn surge in India's insurance broking amid sector transformation

Despite being one of the fastest growing insurance markets in the world, India only has 735 licensed brokers, significantly lower than developed markets. Of these, the top 36 drive close to 85%

Insurance
premium

With 100 per cent FDI being permitted for insurance intermediaries in 2020, the partnership with insurers is only set to deepen. | File Image

Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 10:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Much like our economy, the insurance industry is in the throes of intense transformation. With projected growth rates that are higher than the global average, the recent introduction of 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) and proactive policies of the regulator, the sector is witnessing significant action.
 
The industry is expected to grow by 123 per cent by 2030 contributing to a potential penetration increase of five per cent.
 
Gross written premiums (GWPs) are expected to surge to ₹25 trillion from ₹11.2 trillion in 2024, assuming a few structural shifts. However, for accessible, affordable and comprehensive universal insurance to
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : General insurance sector in India Insurance Sector insurance plans
