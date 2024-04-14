2 digital registries will do away with need to carry academic certificates

It is common to see interview candidates nervously carrying folders containing their education certificates. They hold on to these ‘original’ documents for dear life since losing even one can delay or damage their prospects. Whether for admission in a school or college or for employment, candidates depend on paper documents.



DigiLocker, a government initiative for storing documents and verifying credentials online, is gradually replacing the need for paper. Now, education information is set to leap forward with the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR). It is a specialised identification system designed for students. The registry is part of the 'One