2 digital registries will do away with need to carry academic certificates

Two programmes are doing away with the need for students to carry around their academic certificates. The initiative will also help employers in verifying documents

Pranjal Sharma
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2024 | 9:35 PM IST

It is common to see interview candidates nervously carrying folders containing their education certificates. They hold on to these ‘original’ documents for dear life since losing even one can delay or damage their prospects. Whether for admission in a school or college or for employment, candidates depend on paper documents. 
 
DigiLocker, a government initiative for storing documents and verifying credentials online, is gradually replacing the need for paper. Now, education information is set to leap forward with the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR). It is a specialised identification system designed for students. The registry is part of the 'One
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Artificial intelligence education reforms technology industry BS Opinion academics

First Published: Apr 14 2024 | 9:35 PM IST

