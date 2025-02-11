Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 10:48 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / The blind state of media metrics: Publishers unfazed by lack of data

The blind state of media metrics: Publishers unfazed by lack of data

Maybe newspaper publishers are right - if the biggest platforms and advertisers don't give a damn about data, why should publishers?

newspaper
Premium

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 10:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian newspaper business is doing well. DB Corp, the publishers of Danik Bhaskar among other brands, posted an Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) of ₹703 crore on revenues of ₹2,482 crore in the financial year ended March 2024. That is a 28 per cent gross margin in a business that, in most parts of the world, is in decline. Much like DB Corp, across the board, newspaper publishers have had a good couple of years, thanks to falling newsprint prices and rising ad revenues.
 
That seems strange. The last Indian Readership Survey was done in 2019.
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion Newspaper news media Publishers

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon