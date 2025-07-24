Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 11:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / The Board's AI agenda: How prepared are you to guide the transformation?

The Board's AI agenda: How prepared are you to guide the transformation?

When a business that relies heavily on artistic talent cites AI as a disruptive force, it signals more than just an industry-specific concern

algorithm, artificial intelligence, Technology, data security
premium

Companies are repositioning themselves as “transformation” partners rather than service vendors and are embedding AI across cloud, data, and engineering practices.

Amit Tandon Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 11:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An Indian music company, listed and with annual sales of ₹310 crore and a modest market capitalisation of ₹8,110 crore, has flagged artificial intelligence (AI) disruption as the most significant risk to its business. In its disclosure, the company noted:  “AI is transforming music production and significantly raising concerns about job displacement and income reduction. (On the one hand AI-generated music) opens new avenues for creativity and democratizes music production, while on the other, it brings forth challenges related to copyright, royalties, and the value of human-created recorded music.” 
When a business that relies heavily on artistic talent cites AI
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Artificial intelligence information technology Indian music industry Indian companies financial services BS Opinion
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon