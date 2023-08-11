The boys played well

Pakistani politics has one rule, and one rule only: Don’t bet against the boys in uniform. Here’s a short history of recent developments in Pakistan. First, the boys wanted Imran Khan as prime minister five years ago, and they pushed the mainstream political parties and the media around until Mr Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party managed to get enough votes to lead a governing coalition.

Second, they began to understand — much later than absolutely everyone else — that it was unwise to expect a man with an ego the size of Mr Khan’s to be an obedient follower of military dikta