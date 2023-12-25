Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

The capital gains tax conundrum

Capital gains tax suffers from varied tax rates or holding periods for different types of instruments even though they fall within the same asset class

tax
Premium

5 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 9:07 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently emphasised that she will be presenting merely a vote on account in February, with no “spectacular” announcements. However, bringing tax reforms to facilitate investments has been an ongoing priority for the government and it is fully cognisant of the areas that need attention. Capital gains taxation is one such aspect, where simplification and rationalisation are long overdue.

Globally, capital gains tax treatment varies depending on a country’s tax policy for encouraging investments, inflation level and need for simplicity. For instance, while Singapore does not tax capital gains at all, the US does not tax non-residents on
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

FM Nirmala Sitharaman seeks global help to nab smuggling masterminds

Top headlines: Sitharaman says no licence raj, sees buoyancy in economy

Our economy is fastest growing: FM Sitharaman during the no-trust debate

100,000 tax notices to be disposed of by March: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Filing ITR for crypto gains: Here's your guide on taxation for VDAs

Kharge as PM candidate: A pre-election gambit

Trade challenges in 2023: India relatively steady amid global slowdown

The groundwater reality

The future of finance

AI in the sky: How the technology has become guiding light for satcom

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Capital Gains Tax Taxation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 9:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesPaytm LayoffsLatest News LiveMerry Christmas 2023 WishesJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air QualitySerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon