The case of missing startup icons

For Steve Jobs, meeting Edwin Land was “like visiting a shrine”, according to a 2015 article in Business Insider.

Land founded Polaroid Corporation in 1937 and pretty much invented instant photography. He was the Steve Jobs of his time: A college dropout, he conceived products before buyers knew they needed it. According to a New York Times article of 2011, he turned Polaroid’s shareholder meetings in the 1960s into dramatic showcases with art-directed settings and live music (Jobs later made this into an art).

Yep, Jobs idolised him, maybe worshipped him, if we take his “shrine” reference seriously.

But many