The CGST rules: Helpful amendments, court decisions for exporters

Exporters have good news. The government has issued necessary notification omitting Rule 89(4A), Rule 89(4B), and Rule 96(10) from the Central Goods and Services Tax Rules, 2017 (CGST Rules). Two useful decisions have also come in from the courts.

Rules 89(4A) and 89(4B) of the CGST Rules made it difficult to claim refund of unutilised input tax credit (ITC) of goods and services tax (GST) paid on inputs and input services in situations when any of the other inputs were procured without any GST payment under certain schemes of the Foreign Trade Policy, such as Advance Authorisation Scheme