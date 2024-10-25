The changing business: Indian weddings grow bigger and more lavish

Weddings have always been important in our country. But they are getting bigger and glitzier.

The growth in weddings has thrown open numerous opportunities for marketers. At one time having a wedding in a five-star hotel or resort was a rarity reserved for the ultra-rich. Today it is a sign of success for even the upper middle classes.

Business Standard (edition dated September 26, 2024) says with November 22, 23, 24 being among the most auspicious days of this wedding season, all five star hotels are running full. Multinational hotel chains are rolling out special Indian wedding services.

Having a