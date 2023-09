These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Rolling the dice on growth

Why small and microcaps are rocketing

Dollarisation of a different kind

China's exports fall for 4th consecutive month showing pressure on trade

Indian real estate saw foreign inflows of $26.6 billion between 2017-22

India calling: NRI investments in Indian real estate have doubled

Residential real estate sales to grow by 8-10% in FY22-23: CRISIL study

Govt considering registration of flats even if developers go bankrupt

It has become fashionable to bash China lately. The Western media is going after the country with an endless stream of negative articles and commentary. From the Financial Times to

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com