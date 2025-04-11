The comic red line: What defines boundaries of comedians' free expression?

In 1922, Rabindranath Tagore penned a short story titled Bidushok, which translates to “the clown.” In the story, Karnat was conquered by the king of Kanchi, who then destroyed the local villages. Bidushok, the king’s court jester, consequently resigned from his position. “I cannot kill or cut; by God’s grace, I can only laugh,” the Bidushok said. “I would forget to laugh if I were at the king’s court.” Since my boyhood, this “Bidushok” has served as my ideal model for a comedian, outlining their scopes and limits.

One hundred years later, comedians in contemporary India are in a different