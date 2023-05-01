The de-dollarisation debate

In this section

First Published: May 01 2023 | 10:01 PM IST

Exporting into a world with carbon tax

Why former J&K Guv Satyapal Malik may be taking Modi's critics for a ride

An amazing and scary month

An updated perspective on India

Rupee logs best single-day gain since September 30 on strong FPI flows

After breaching 81 vs USD, rupee weakens as importers purchase greenback

Softer US dollar, better risk appetite push rupee to two-month high

Rupee registers biggest weekly gain against US dollar in two months

Of late, one of the hot topics under discussion among commentators is the issue of the US dollar (USD) being the reserve currency of the world and the huge advantage and privilege that this reserve status bestows on the US. While the US accounts for about 25 per cent of global gross domestic product (GDP), its true economic power is far greater, driven by global dependence on the USD.

This topic has come up for debate recently as there is anecdotal evidence of countries trying to break away from the USD. There are reports of China and Saudi Arabia agreeing to settle their bilateral oil trade in renminbi (RMB). India is also being forced to settle its purchase of Russian oil in either rupees or dirhams. There are murmurs of Brazil and China also agreeing to settle their bilateral commodity exposures in non-dollar currencies, while Russia and China are using the renminbi to settle their bilateral transactions.

While the world has for long resented th

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com