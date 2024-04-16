The entertainment consumption story

Are Indians spending more on entertainment or less? The short answer — entertainment spend in rural India continues to rise (a bit) while that in urban India has fallen.

That is the somewhat disappointing picture given by the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey for 2022-23, released earlier this year by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. It tracks consumption on both food and non-food items.

The share of entertainment in monthly per capita consumption expenditure (MPCE) in rural India has been rising consistently, going up from 0.42 per cent in 1999-2000 to 0.99 per cent in 2011-12. Over the next decade it