The evolving process of RE

Solar power in particular, and renewables in general, may have reached a tipping point in terms of delivering energy at cost-effective prices. Alternatively, the current interest in renewables could be a relatively nascent phenomenon, triggered by fears about fossil-supply disruption.

One could back both these opinions with logic and data. Disruption in the supply of fossil fuel started with the Ukraine war. Fears of more disruption have occurred due to the Israel-Hamas conflict. Economic historians are harking back to the oil