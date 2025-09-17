The Finance Commission is key to saving our cities from climate change

The story of cities and climate change is often narrated through the lens of a familiar set of hazards, from searing heat to flooding rivers and choking smog. While they remain grievous concerns to be addressed, Indian cities today are undergoing a quieter but more concerning shift.

New risks are emerging not as single events but as systemic dynamics, reshaping how cities grow, infrastructure holds together, and finance is mobilised. The next decade will not only be about defending against rising seas or installing air purifiers or cooling centres; it will be about managing the flows of people, systems, and