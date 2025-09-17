Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 10:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / The Finance Commission is key to saving our cities from climate change

The Finance Commission is key to saving our cities from climate change

Its current horizontal devolution formula is insufficient to prepare cities to deal with floods and droughts caused by climate change

Prayagraj Flood, UP Flood, Flood
premium

Nowhere is this climate risk more visible than in India, where Delhi reels from simultaneous flooding and heat emergencies, Punjab grapples with its worst inundation in decades (Photo:PTI)

Amit Kapoor
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 10:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The story of cities and climate change is often narrated through the lens of a familiar set of hazards, from searing heat to flooding rivers and choking smog. While they remain grievous concerns to be addressed, Indian cities today are undergoing a quieter but more concerning shift. 
New risks are emerging not as single events but as systemic dynamics, reshaping how cities grow, infrastructure holds together, and finance is mobilised. The next decade will not only be about defending against rising seas or installing air purifiers or cooling centres; it will be about managing the flows of people, systems, and
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Climate Change World Bank Finance Commission Urban Migration BS Opinion
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon