The first decade of PMJDY: A catalyst for financial inclusion in India

On August 6, at the post-monetary policy interaction with the media, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra spoke about serving the interest and welfare of citizens, including those at the bottom of the pyramid.

He said: “Let me underline that for us, at RBI, the interest and welfare of the citizens of India is foremost. It is the people of India, including those at the bottom of the pyramid, who are raison d’etre or the reason for our being.”

He followed this up by directing banks to organise camps for the renewal of know your customer (re-KYC) for