Sensex (0.13%)
66988.44 + 86.53
Nifty (0.18%)
20133.15 + 36.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.72%)
6539.50 + 46.45
Nifty Midcap (0.68%)
42908.90 + 290.20
Nifty Bank (-0.19%)
44481.75 -84.70
Heatmap

The fossil fuel dilemma

Pandemic recovery, energy security, and profitability are fuelling demand, with China and India spearheading coal production growth

Oil, gas, fuel, crude oil
Premium

Vandana Gombar
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 9:58 PM IST
Follow Us
The production of fossil fuels — coal, oil and natural gas — jumped to a record high last year, with as much as 237 million barrels of oil equivalent produced each day. To avert a climate crisis, both the production and consumption of fossil fuels need to move in the opposite direction.

Fossil fuel production is dominated by oil, which accounted for about 40 per cent of the total output in 2022, followed by coal (31 per cent) and gas.

The momentum for supply growth remains strong, with three factors driving it: Pandemic rebound, safeguarding energy security, and profitability, according to BloombergNEF oil analyst Claudio Lubis. 
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Failure to meet household gas demand will have consequences, says regulator

Govt wants petrol & diesel prices slashed; OMCs cite Covid losses

Renewable energy to rise owing to solar power, high fuel prices: Report

Non-fossil fuel-based power generation capacity to be 68.4% by 2031-32

Oil prices may remain on the boil amid strong demand, supply cuts

ESOPs: Boon or bane

Towards a brighter tomorrow

Guaranteeing personal guarantees

Limits to supply chain diversification

Indian investors need protection from manipulative short-selling practices

Topics : BS Opinion Fossil fuel Crude Oil Price natural gas

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 9:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood MoviesAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyTelangana Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon