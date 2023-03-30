close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

The founder, the spouse, and their start-up

Investors in start-ups are waking up to the risk posed by marital discord

Suveen Sinha
jobs
Premium

5 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 10:59 PM IST
Follow Us
There is a somewhat known start-up founder. Let’s call him Mr Founder. Mr Founder quit a job in the United States more than a decade ago and moved to India to set up a start-up. One of his co-founders
Or

Also Read

Startup funding drops by 80% YoY to $3 bn in Q3 of Calendar 2022: Tracxn

Satellite imaging start-up GalaxEye Space gets $3.5 mn seed funding

Suzlon Founder Tulsi Tanti, the man who harnessed wind, passes away at 64

Telegram founder warns users to stay away from WhatsApp yet again

Music education platform Artium Academy raises $3 mn in funding round

The Bank doesn't mean the World to anyone

Tech layoffs: It's business, not personal

Come one, come all

A match not made in start-up heaven

Will ICE 2-wheelers really fall off a cliff as Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal says?

Short selling and activism don't go together

It's financial sector greed again

Where in the world is the IMF?

Bank runs and resolutions

India's start-up story remains robust

Topics : BS Opinion | Startups | Tech founders

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 10:59 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

The TikTok challenge

Image
4 min read
Premium

The RBI lowers its volume

Image
5 min read
Premium

Food for thought

Image
5 min read
Premium

Broadcasting as a public good

Image
5 min read
Premium

Taxing capital: Withdrawal of debt LTCG benefits should have been debated

Image
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

The TikTok challenge

Image
4 min read
Premium

The RBI lowers its volume

Image
5 min read
Premium

The lure of local media

Image
5 min read
Premium

Will the global economy bend or break?

Image
7 min read
Premium

The Parikh committee's logic for proposed gas policy

Image
5 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon