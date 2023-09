These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

G20 summit will boost India's travel and tourism industry

Inflation and its discontents

The darkness of trivialisation

Unfair taxation in the name of climate action

G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more

G20 Summit 2023: UK PM Rishi Sunak shares his vision for UK-India relations

G20 Summit: Global Biofuel Alliance & other initiatives launched by India

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

G20 Summit 2023: Here is what the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration states

India’s G20 presidency is being spun by an insecure ruling elite hankering for foreign approbation as proof that India’s moment as the arbiter of global destiny has arrived. However, the

A leaders’ declaration was released a day earlier than expected! This was the fruit of hard diplomatic grafting by the Sherpas and finance ministries, but also considerable high-level political work

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com