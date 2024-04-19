The Gaza model of AI

Military strategists war-game potential conflicts. For example, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the Warsaw Pact nations were eyeball-to-eyeball in Europe for 45 years during the Cold War. Both sides stayed braced for scenarios of sudden conflict and continually tweaked their opposed plans.



In 2021, an Israeli intelligence officer using the pen-name “Brigadier Y.S.” wrote a book The Human-Machine Team. This suggested farming out the nitty-gritty of future military plans to machines. Artificial intelligence (AI) would process data, identify targets, and figure out times and pathways to strike targets. “Brigadier Y.S.” is, in fact, in charge of the unit that