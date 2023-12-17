The good and not-so-good of Indian banking story

In the last financial year, the combined net profits of 32 listed private and public sector banks (PSBs) had risen 40.56 per cent to close to Rs 2.29 trillion, with both sets of banks crossing the Rs 1-trillion mark in net profits and a few recording their highest-ever net profits.

The good run continued in the June quarter of the current financial year with the listed banks’ quarterly year-on-year (Y-o-Y) net profit rising 68.5 per cent to Rs 73,620 crore (figures are rounded off).

There’s no looking back. In the September quarter of FY24, their collective net profit was Rs 77,587 crore