The good and not-so-good of Indian banking story

The drop in provisions is a healthy sign - 21 of 32 listed banks have less than 1% net NPAs. But their CASA and NIM are under pressure

Public sector banks, bank credit
Premium

Tamal Bandyopadhyay
7 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2023 | 7:17 PM IST
In the last financial year, the combined net profits of 32 listed private and public sector banks (PSBs) had risen 40.56 per cent to close to Rs 2.29 trillion, with both sets of banks crossing the Rs 1-trillion mark in net profits and a few recording their highest-ever net profits.

The good run continued in the June quarter of the current financial year with the listed banks’ quarterly year-on-year (Y-o-Y) net profit rising 68.5 per cent to Rs 73,620 crore (figures are rounded off).

There’s no looking back. In the September quarter of FY24, their collective net profit was Rs 77,587 crore
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

First Published: Dec 17 2023 | 7:17 PM IST

