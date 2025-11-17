The good run of inflation targeting: Keep the framework, improve data

Next year a critical policy review looms for the Indian government: Whether to retain or revise the inflation-targeting framework, a cornerstone of India’s monetary policy for a decade. Critics have been pushing for major changes — ranging from tweaking the target number to redefining the target variable, or even shifting the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) core mandate. However, a major revision now would be unwise because evidence shows that the framework has delivered.

India’s formal adoption of inflation targeting in 2016 marked a fundamental shift in the way monetary policy was conducted. Until then,