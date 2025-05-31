The growing power of geolocation crosses over into conflict zones

One of the great accomplishments of the 21st century is the ability to determine locations very accurately. A smartphone can easily geo-locate itself inside a square with 3.5 metres or less on each side, using open location codes (“plus codes”).

Plus codes simplify the representation of a given spot, using extended longitude and latitude coordinates with subdivisions of minutes and seconds. Plus codes use a Base 20 number system to convert the Lat-Long readings into shorter formats. Geometers can also add the international height reference frame to adjust differences in sea-levels with baseline “zero-height”.

The maths is not conceptually hard. The accuracy