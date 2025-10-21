Tuesday, October 21, 2025 | 09:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / The GST model for power: A viable way to implement electricity reform

The GST model for power: A viable way to implement electricity reform

Is there any hope now that the Modi government will be able to overcome any political resistance to those proposals in the form of a new amendment Bill for the power distribution sector?

GST Revamp, electricity sector, Law
premium

A K Bhattacharya
7 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 9:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Is it time for India’s ailing power distribution sector to celebrate? Earlier this month, the Union government released the proposed amendments it wishes to introduce to the Electricity Act, 2003. The official justification for the changes in the legislative framework for power distribution is that the sector has been suffering from huge losses, with regulatory delays weakening its financial viability and cross-subsidisation of tariffs, where higher tariffs on industry impact industrial competitiveness, constraining economic growth.
 
Hence, the Union power ministry on October 9 released the Draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2025, to a wide range of stakeholders, seeking public comments and
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : BS Opinion GST Revamp electricity sector Law
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon