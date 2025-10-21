The GST model for power: A viable way to implement electricity reform

Is it time for India’s ailing power distribution sector to celebrate? Earlier this month, the Union government released the proposed amendments it wishes to introduce to the Electricity Act, 2003. The official justification for the changes in the legislative framework for power distribution is that the sector has been suffering from huge losses, with regulatory delays weakening its financial viability and cross-subsidisation of tariffs, where higher tariffs on industry impact industrial competitiveness, constraining economic growth.

Hence, the Union power ministry on October 9 released the Draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2025, to a wide range of stakeholders, seeking public comments and