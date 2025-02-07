The Indus rebus: Why the ancient script remains an unsolved puzzle

For all the progress humanity has made in deciphering its past, some ancient scripts remain stubbornly unreadable: The glyphs of the Olmec and Zapotec Mesoamerican civilisations, the cryptic Proto-Elamite of early Iran, and the curlicued Rongorongo of Easter Island. Each of these represents an unsolved mystery, a locked door without a key.

But if you’re gunning for intellectual glory — and a $1 million payday from the Tamil Nadu government, as announced by Chief Minister M K Stalin last month -— then the most formidable challenge of all beckons: Deciphering the script of the Indus Valley Civilisation, which thrived some