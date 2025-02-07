Business Standard

Friday, February 07, 2025 | 10:56 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / The Indus rebus: Why the ancient script remains an unsolved puzzle

The Indus rebus: Why the ancient script remains an unsolved puzzle

Linguists, archaeologists, and codebreakers have all tried to crack the Indus script and failed-what makes it such a complex linguistic puzzle?

Indus Valley script
Premium

Indus Valley script

Kumar Abishek
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 10:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

For all the progress humanity has made in deciphering its past, some ancient scripts remain stubbornly unreadable: The glyphs of the Olmec and Zapotec Mesoamerican civilisations, the cryptic Proto-Elamite of early Iran, and the curlicued Rongorongo of Easter Island. Each of these represents an unsolved mystery, a locked door without a key.
 
But if you’re gunning for intellectual glory — and a $1 million payday from the Tamil Nadu government, as announced by Chief Minister M K Stalin last month -— then the most formidable challenge of all beckons: Deciphering the script of the Indus Valley Civilisation, which thrived some
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : Business Standard Editorial Comment scripts

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon