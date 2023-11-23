The issue with Sam Altman's return to OpenAI

If you have no appetite left for yet another retelling of the story about Steve Jobs’s firing at Apple, you have come to the right place. We do not believe there is anything common between that and the Sam Altman saga playing out at OpenAI.

Jobs was not everyone’s cup of tea. A lot of people found him difficult to work with, and not everyone who worked with him loved him, though they may have thought they were on to something great. Back in 1985, when Jobs was fired, it was not yet clear that he would put Apple on the path of greatness like he did upon his return to the company in 1996, by which time it was teetering