The Karnataka Bank saga: A clash of egos and cultures in old private banks

On February 18, 2025, when Karnataka Bank celebrated its 101st anniversary, Madhusudan Sai, a humanitarian and spiritual teacher, delivered the foundation day address at its headquarters at Pumpwell in Mangaluru, a coastal town in Karnataka. A Carnatic music concert by vocalist Vidwan P Unnikrishnan and flutist Shashank Subramanyam followed.

Present at the event were the bank’s chairman, P Pradeep Kumar, Managing Director and CEO Srikrishnan Hari Hara Sarma, Executive Director (ED) Sekhar Rao, besides some independent directors and the entire management team.

A few months later, on June 29, both Sarma and Rao resigned.

Sarma cited personal reasons for the