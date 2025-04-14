Monday, April 14, 2025 | 11:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / The limits of disclosure regime: Penalising industry, confusing investors

The limits of disclosure regime: Penalising industry, confusing investors

Like any other organisation facing public outcry, perception management becomes the regulator's foremost priority

Regulatory overreliance on disclosures is penalising industry and confusing investors
Premium

Regulatory overreliance on disclosures is penalising industry and confusing investors. (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

Ajay Tyagi
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 11:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Across the world, financial market regulation is largely built on the edifice of a disclosure regime. Regulated entities are mandated to make periodic and event-based disclosures. This is surely a time-tested and sound practice — after all, more sunlight is always welcome. 
 
The disclosure system, combined with the principle of caveat emptor — or “let the buyer beware,” which implies that the buyer purchases at their own risk — is also comforting for regulators. In a way, prescribing disclosures gives them a certain satisfaction of a job well done. This column examines the efficacy of the much-touted disclosure regime in
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : SEBI BS Opinion Disclosures Regulators

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon