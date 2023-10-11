The lucky cohort

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
The cohort born in the decade 1940-50 may have been the luckiest till then. Consider some of the major positive global trends it benefitted from. In the 78 years since the end of the Second World War, there has been no global conflict, perhaps the longest period of world peace in recorded history. Of course, there have been long and brutal smaller “wars of intervention” (by America in Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq, and now by Russia in Ukraine) and a