The maritime realm of Oman's sultans

The author has discussed four Omani sultans of the 19th century, Sultan Sayyid Said (r. 1806-56) and his four sons — two of whom,

Seema Alavi’s book has two unique features: One, it moves from the Western perspective and gives us the view from Oman. Two, it places Oman’s sultans at the centre of the narrative and presents them not as subservient vassals of the British, but as active players in national and regional affairs, holding their own through native cunning and adroit diplomacy.