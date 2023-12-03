Sensex (0.74%)
The Modi-Congress mismatch

It's counter-intuitive, but Modi's own popularity has grown with the length of his tenure. He had always seemed the front-runner by some distance for 2024, and this gives him more tailwind

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Shekhar Gupta
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 11:52 PM IST
As we mark out the 10 top takeaways from the four state elections’ results, the first and most significant one leads on to the prospects in next summer’s general elections. It is that Narendra Modi’s appeal and popularity are much stronger towards the end of his second term than it was at any point since May 2014. 
 
Unlike the winter of 2018, when he seemed to be struggling, the situation has reversed.
 
It’s counter-intuitive, but Modi’s own popularity has grown with the length of his tenure. He had always seemed the front-runner by some distance for 2024, and this gives him more tailwind. 
 
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Topics : Narendra Modi Modi govt Modi govt's economic agenda Nationalist Congress Party Congress

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 11:29 PM IST

