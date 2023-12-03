The Modi-Congress mismatch

As we mark out the 10 top takeaways from the four state elections’ results, the first and most significant one leads on to the prospects in next summer’s general elections. It is that Narendra Modi’s appeal and popularity are much stronger towards the end of his second term than it was at any point since May 2014.



Unlike the winter of 2018, when he seemed to be struggling, the situation has reversed.



It’s counter-intuitive, but Modi’s own popularity has grown with the length of his tenure. He had always seemed the front-runner by some distance for 2024, and this gives him more tailwind.

