close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

The next step in climate efforts

In the context of the General Assembly resolution, India should not hesitate to make its submission to the ICJ, reflecting its views on climate-change issues

Shyam Saran
Climate Change
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

6 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 9:39 PM IST
Follow Us
Considerable excitement has been generated on the adoption by consensus of the UN General Assembly resolution (A/RES/77/276) of March 29, 2023, which seeks advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on “the obligation of States in respect of Climate Change”. The resolution is considered a landmark because it was co-sponsored by 133 member countries. While advisory opinion from the ICJ is not legally binding on states, it carries a certain moral authority.
The ICJ’s legal opinion is being sought on legal consequences for states that “by their acts and omissions damage the climate in such a way that it affects others, particularly small island developing states” and “present and future generations”.
The resolution was nearly four years in the making and was spearheaded by the Pacific Island state of Vanuatu. It was eventually piloted by a Core Group of 18, known as ICJA04, which includ
Or
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

What is climate finance?

COP27 loss and damage fund: Is India a net loser?

EVs lead climate tech funding but more needed for niche solutions: Experts

Explained: What is 'loss and damage' fund, what is India's take on it

COP27 fails to turn off the oil tap as global production hits all-time high

Needed: A sustainable blue economy

Basis for penalty in competition law

Minister's hate speech about Muslims liable for prosecution

Key messages on economy from external affairs minister

Disruptive tech can help employees

Topics : BS Opinion Climate report

First Published: May 16 2023 | 9:39 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

The next step in climate efforts

Climate Change
6 min read
Premium

Safe farming

Pesticide
3 min read
Premium

Best of BS Opinion: Underwhelming performance, Pakistan's destiny and more

Image
1 min read
Premium

Needed: A sustainable blue economy

ocean
5 min read
Premium

Basis for penalty in competition law

Illustration
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Basis for penalty in competition law

Illustration
5 min read
Premium

Needed: A sustainable blue economy

ocean
5 min read
Premium

The next step in climate efforts

Climate Change
6 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon