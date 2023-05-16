The next step in climate efforts

Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Considerable excitement has been generated on the adoption by consensus of the UN General Assembly resolution (A/RES/77/276) of March 29, 2023, which seeks advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on “the obligation of States in respect of Climate Change”. The resolution is considered a landmark because it was co-sponsored by 133 member countries. While advisory opinion from the ICJ is not legally binding on states, it carries a certain moral authority.
The ICJ’s legal opinion is being sought on legal consequences for states that “by their acts and omissions damage the climate in such a way that it affects others, particularly small island developing states” and “present and future generations”.
The resolution was nearly four years in the making and was spearheaded by the Pacific Island state of Vanuatu. It was eventually piloted by a Core Group of 18, known as ICJA04, which includ
