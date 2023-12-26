Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

The oil factor

In spite of global uncertainties, India's oil economy offers an opportunity to usher in reforms in the petroleum sector

oil
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

A K Bhattacharya
6 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 10:52 PM IST
As 2023 comes to an end, it is customary to look back at the year that is going by and try to draw from it the right lessons that should hopefully help us negotiate the challenges of 2024.

The Indian economy in 2023 performed reasonably well. Its gross domestic product, or GDP, grew by 6.1 per cent, 7.8 per cent, and 7.6 per cent in the first three quarters of 2023, respectively. And if the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) projection of 6.5 per cent growth for the fourth quarter of 2023 is any indication, the full year will have
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Gandhar Oil Refinery makes robust debut; stock zooms 104% over issue price

PM Modi to lay foundation stone for Bina refinery expansion on 14 Sept

COP28 : Petroleum ministry warns against curbs on hydrocarbon investments

Will decide who will be Madhya Pradesh CM after poll result, says Amit Shah

Forget mama, chacha has come: Kejriwal's dig at Shivraj Chouhan in MP

Connecting India, connecting with India

Tapping the many Indias

Will Trump be on the ballot?

The capital gains tax conundrum

Kharge as PM candidate: A pre-election gambit

Topics : BS Opinion Oil refinery oil export Petroleum sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 10:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1Infosys Share PriceGold Silver Price TodayMicrosoft Surface Laptop Go 3 reviewIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon