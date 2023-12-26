The oil factor

As 2023 comes to an end, it is customary to look back at the year that is going by and try to draw from it the right lessons that should hopefully help us negotiate the challenges of 2024.

The Indian economy in 2023 performed reasonably well. Its gross domestic product, or GDP, grew by 6.1 per cent, 7.8 per cent, and 7.6 per cent in the first three quarters of 2023, respectively. And if the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) projection of 6.5 per cent growth for the fourth quarter of 2023 is any indication, the full year will have